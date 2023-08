Kenneth Chesebro: Uno de los “cómplices” en la última acusación de Trump

The third indictment against former president Donald Trump was released Tuesday. A grand jury indicted Trump for a raft of alleged crimes stemming from his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Read the full indictment text here: https://t.co/sgiGh2hNBf pic.twitter.com/BJHtS01HXv

— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 1, 2023