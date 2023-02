Joven de 19 años mató a tres personas en Orlando: Keith Melvin Moses

🚨🚨🚨#BREAKING: Multiple people, including news crew, shot at scene of #Florida homicide

Listen as reporter who knew one of the victims talks live from the scene 🙏

Multiple people were shot at the scene of an earlier deadly shooting in #OrangeCounty… pic.twitter.com/di0rzClvem

— Jayden X (@nojaydenx) February 23, 2023