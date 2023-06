Joven demanda a médicos por extirparle los senos cuando tenía 13 años

Detransitioner @LJDetrans makes her first public appearance at Detrans Awareness Day in Sacramento last week.

Layla Jane had her breasts removed at 13 years old and is now suing some of the same "doctors" that I am suing.

This is just the beginning, we will get justice.… pic.twitter.com/vq4e2nXmNt

