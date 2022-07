Horror en Reino Unido: Desfiguró el rostro de su amiga por celos y está prófuga

❓ Can you help ❓

We're currently looking for 32-year-old Karlie Tuft who failed to appear in court and was convicted of grievous bodily harm with intent at Cardiff Crown court on 27th June 2022.

