Karine Jean-Pierre, la primera subsecretaria de prensa negra desde 1991

Deputy Press Sec. Karine Jean-Pierre becomes the first Black woman since 1991 to conduct a White House briefing.

Karine also identifies as a member of the #LGBTQ community.

I’ve followed her career for a while and I love her energy and spirit.#DemVoice1 #Fresh pic.twitter.com/HxS1YJQQn7

— 🏳️‍🌈b mcarthur (he,him) (@bmcarthur17) May 27, 2021