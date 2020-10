Las fotos de Kamala Harris cuando era bebé junto a su madre: ¿Qué mensaje envió de cara al debate?

View this post on Instagram

#ImVotingFor people like my mother, Shyamala, who taught my sister and me that if you see a problem, you don't complain about it: you do something about it. It’s because of her that I know change is possible when we put in the work. Visit iwillvote.com to help us be the change. @DouglasEmhoff, @MayaHarris_, and @mindykaling, who are you voting for?