Trabajador escolar abusó sexualmente de cuatro menores: Jonathan Skocik

*FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: #PWCPD detectives have arrested a 33-year-old Burke man in connection to sexual assaults of four 8-year-old girls at John Jenkins ES since March 2022. The accused was an IT specialist at the school and had close contact with the victims. More info; pic.twitter.com/tgSQmHVXYA

— Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) April 15, 2022