Hombre de Florida mató a su hijo de 4 años y luego se suicidó: John Stacey

UPDATE: @ftlauderdalepd is releasing the manner of death in the murder-suicide of John Stacey and his 4-year-old son, Greyson Kessler, at Stacey’s condo. Stacey fatally shot his son, then turned the gun on himself. Cops discovered their bodies while responding to a welfare check. pic.twitter.com/v62I9nSLOs

— Madeleine Wright (@MWrightWPLG) May 24, 2021