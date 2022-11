Hombre mató a puñaladas a su exnovia y luego se suicidó: Joao Correia

An investigation is underway after 48-year-old Veronica Goncalves was killed in her driveway in Brockton yesterday.

Her 2-year-old granddaughter, who was with her at the time, was not hurt.

A suspect has been arrested and is in critical condition.

— Rob Way (@RobWayTV) November 3, 2022