Jimmy Carter: ¿Quiénes son los familiares del expresidente estadounidense?

Prized possession – a picture of my father handing a crying 18mo old me to Jimmy Carter’s mother in 1976. I had a chance to tell him about that ~44 years later when I happened to see him in the Truist Club at a Braves game. He chuckled lightly, and went to his seats. https://t.co/iwg5nAvGFl pic.twitter.com/ZPR3LUVML8

— Phil Kinzler (@PhilKinzler) February 19, 2023