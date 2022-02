Jesslyn Zúñiga: ¿Cómo falleció la oriunda de Houston?

#EXCLUSIVE:An 18 y/o found under an overpass on the East Freeway near Gregg St on Sunday. At first, police believed it was suicide, but now the hit and run unit is investigating. Tonight, her father says she was out with a guy she was meeting for first time & he wants answers pic.twitter.com/TfJgxlg7zl

— Brooke Taylor (@ABC13Brooke) February 8, 2022