Arrestan a mujer de Florida que mató a su hija de 14 años: Jessica Bortle

BREAKING: Jessica Bortle is accused of killing her 14-year-old special needs daughter while alone with her in a Pensacola hospital room in July.

She was arrested Monday on a manslaughter charge.

Details: https://t.co/H0DG1nbFwp pic.twitter.com/VVj0JA6uHy

— WEAR ABC 3 (@weartv) August 17, 2021