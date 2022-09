El asesinato de Jeff German fue captado en video, dice la policía

BREAKING: Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles is taken out of his house on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance. Telles has been arrested in the slaying of @reviewjournal investigative reporter Jeff German. Story: https://t.co/vAhxjgdlzU pic.twitter.com/heEsWlBvJr

— Brett Clarkson (@BrettClarkson_) September 8, 2022