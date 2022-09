Jean Charles: Arrestado por el asesinato de su hijo de nueve años

Remembering 9y/o Azuree Charles a day after his body was found not far from his home in East Ken Manor in New Ken. Teacher Kara Fenkel,”He lit up the room wherever he was.He always had a smile on his face. He had this cute little laugh that everybody loved.” @KDKA pic.twitter.com/MshpayVbh1

— Jennifer Borrasso (@JenBorrasso) May 6, 2022