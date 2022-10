Jason Duhaime: Arrestan al supuesto herido por una bomba en una universidad

FULL LETTER – 9/12/22 – Unabomber Hate Hoaxer, Jason Duhaime, Northeastern University Virtual Reality Lab Director

It reads like a bad imitation of your crazy uncle's email manifestos about an imminent VR hellscape.

"iiit is to destroy US all AS A SOCITY [sic]"

– Pseudo-Ted pic.twitter.com/3cWjWwnVj9

— Joe Allen (@JOEBOTxyz) October 4, 2022