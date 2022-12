Hallan muerta a una mujer desaparecida en Tennessee: Jasmine Pace

BREAKING: An affidavit we obtained reveals that Jason Chen is being charged with the murder of Jasmine Pace. The affidavit says several blood stains were found in his apartment, among other things.https://t.co/alxlrUoPXC pic.twitter.com/3bfTFqBEQj

— WTVC NewsChannel 9 (@newschannelnine) November 30, 2022