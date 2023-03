Jamila Ponton Bragg: ¿Quién es la esposa del Fiscal de Distrito de Manhattan?

Did you vote yet? I voted this morning and some people thought it was important. It’s been an honor to fight by your side, New York. Now let’s get out there and make history! Find your poll site: https://t.co/4nD1aQczYt.

#JusticeCantWait pic.twitter.com/DTLNlnR0qV

— All In for Alvin (@AlvinBraggNYC) November 2, 2021