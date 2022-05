Matan a puñaladas a un joven en una fiesta en Connecticut: James McGrath

NOW: @fairfieldprep offered condolences to the family of 17 year old Jimmy McGrath, a junior, who was stabbed to death in Shelton Saturday night. 1,000 people attended a private prayer service on Sunday for the teenager. .@FOX61News' @T2Fox61 is on the story and investigation pic.twitter.com/mYslVOVSHm

— newsbell (@newsbell) May 16, 2022