Hombre hispano mató a balazos a su esposa en Arizona: Ismael Ortega Hernández

PINAL COUNTY MANHUNT: We’re near Stanfield where Pinal Co. is searching for 32 yr old Ismael Ortega Hernandez. Monday night around 9 a child called 911 saying that a victim had been shot by her husband. Deputies say Hernandez should be considered armed and dangerous @abc15 pic.twitter.com/iZvaEfUJ5x

— Ashley Holden (@ashleyvholden) November 22, 2022