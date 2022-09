Al menos cuatro muertos y miles de evacuados por los incendios en California

🚨#BREAKING: Large Brush fire has broken out with multiple homes on fire

📌#Hemet l #California

Right now Multiple firefighters and authorities are dealing with A 500-acre brush fire that has broken out near Hemet CA with at least 6 structures on fire

