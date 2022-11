Lisa se convierte en huracán: ¿A dónde se dirige?

#Lisa is now a #hurricane – the 6th of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season and 6th to form since September 2nd. 10 other years in satellite era (since 1966) have had 6+ Atlantic hurricane formations between 9/2-11/2: 1967, 1969, 1998, 2000, 2001, 2005, 2010, 2017, 2018, 2020. pic.twitter.com/uDBflX7VMi

— Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) November 2, 2022