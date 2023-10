Hombre pelea contra un canguro para recuperar a su perro [VIDEO]

Morning walk with the pack, got close to the river and Hatchi was missing, next minute he comes up gargling, getting drowned by this monster. Never punch a roo in the mouth, it freakin hurts….

It grabbed me and tried to drown me too 😱

Publicado por Mick Moloney en Sábado, 14 de octubre de 2023