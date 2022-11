Un hombre se atrinchera al interior de una casa en Colorado: Hubo varios rehenes

BREAKING: #BNNUS Reports

A person has barricaded himself inside a house and is holding up to five people hostage with several firearms, according to #Boulder, #Colorado police.

The house is thought to be booby trapped and is located near Iris Avenue and Broadway. pic.twitter.com/YDf7WQtbCt

— Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) November 29, 2022