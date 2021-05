Arrestan a hombre de 75 años por crimen cometido en 1983: ¿Quién es?

Thomas Elvin Darnell, 75, has been charged with murdering Laura Purchase, whose naked body was found burning in a field on March 17, 1983.

Darnell was arrested last week in Kansas City, Kansas and was extradited back here to Montgomery County, arriving a few hours ago. pic.twitter.com/MStnFhVkcu

— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) May 20, 2021