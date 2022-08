Mujer se ahogó durante transmisión en vivo de Facebook: Hellen Nyabuto

#Swimming

DEATH IN THE POOL!! 😭😭😭😭

A Kenyan girl, Hellen Wendy Nyabuto, 24, was a Nurse based in Canada, drowned to death while recording herself live on Facebook.

She was enjoying herself as she took some time off work to relax, but the end was so sad and tragic!!

She was seen diving into the pool, back and forth to chat with her friends online but, the last dive fell on a deafening silence, after she was seen kicking and screaming for help, gasping for air and finally marked her demise.

May God give strength and comfort to her family during this trying time 🙏🙏

#KeepItKiss #AllDayEveryDay #RIP #HellenWendy #Kenyan #Nurse #Drowned #SwimmingPool #Swimming #Canada #Sad #Tragic #KissTVVideos #VideoOfTheDay

Publicado por Keep It KISS en Domingo, 21 de agosto de 2022