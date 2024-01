Ex maestra de Arkansas admite haber tenido relaciones con un estudiante

Married female Arkansas home economics teacher Heather Hare, who rose to fame with 2020 viral video, admits to having sex with male high school senior 20 to 30 times – including on a class trip to Washington DC – and now faces up to life in prison https://t.co/9yu23kju3V pic.twitter.com/C1URAb74uP

— Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 23, 2024