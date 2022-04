Hallan cuerpo de madre desaparecida en Florida: Cassie Carli

Cassie Carli, "I want to remind you that [if] something bad happens to me, it was him" (ref: her ex)

And, something tragic did. It WAS him. While picking up her child in a public parking lot from ex, her body would be found in shallow grave. A women learns from direct threats… pic.twitter.com/RpSFt1iQoB

— Shawn Dyer (@shawndyer007) April 4, 2022