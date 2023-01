Granola vendida en Winn Dixie es retirada del mercado por posibles reacciones alérgicas

Garden of Light/Bakery On Main is recalling Organic Oat and Honey Granola for possible Tree nut contamination. People who have an allergy to almonds run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. For details: https://t.co/tnKKpla66F pic.twitter.com/cAgljPD1hk

— Whitley County Health Department (@HealthWhitley) January 3, 2023