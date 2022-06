Matan a balazos a un mafioso mexicano prófugo de la justicia: Gonzalo López

‼️URGENT: DPS confirms escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez may be responsible for the murders of 5 people in Leon County near where he escaped last month. He may be driving this 1999 white Chevy Silverado with plates DPV4520.

MORE DETAILS: https://t.co/1B7HDrSeZB pic.twitter.com/sNX0bQ5H8d

— Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) June 3, 2022