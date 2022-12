Hallan muerto a un joven desaparecido en Minnesota: George Musser

BREAKING: We’ve confirmed with police that this is the spot where the body of George Musser, 20, of Stillwater was found, earlier this evening. The site is in a field about 1/4 mile from the Oak Park Heights Correctional Center. Cause of death is not known at this time. @KARE11 pic.twitter.com/WQbbaeK30c

— Dave Peterlinz (@DPet_KARE11News) December 26, 2022