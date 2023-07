Acusan a un hombre de Nevada de matar a su compañera de piso y vivir con el cadáver

31-year-old George Anthony Bone was arrested in connection with a homicide that was investigated on July 26, near Warm Springs & Decatur.

Anyone with additional info should call LVMPD Homicide by calling 702-828-3521 or contact @CrimeStoppersNV to remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/558ss2IaXM

— LVMPD (@LVMPD) July 27, 2023