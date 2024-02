La autora del tiroteo en iglesia de Houston era latina y llevaba un rifle

JUST IN: This is the face of a hero. Meet @TexasABC Agent Adrian Herrera.

He and another officer-duty @houstonpolice officer shot and killed the suspect, Genesse Ivonne Moreno, who opened fire inside Lakewood Church in Houston on Sunday. @KPRC2 https://t.co/jFsEWyXQye pic.twitter.com/eDnkehSYR8

— Gage Goulding – KPRC 2 (@GageGoulding) February 12, 2024