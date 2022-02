Frank Cali: ¿cómo murió el jefe de la mafia en 2019?

Frank Cali hit in NY first shot in a new gangland war? Gambino boss, 53, was gunned down just hours after top two Bonanno crime family leaders were acquitted at trial. “Joe C” Cammarano Jr. & John “Porky” Zancocchio. pic.twitter.com/7VBpiufPV0

— ChuckGoudie (@ChuckGoudieABC7) March 14, 2019