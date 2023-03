Hispano atacó a tripulante e intentó abrir la salida de emergencia en pleno vuelo

The #FBI investigates crimes aboard aircraft and regularly responds to landing flights when allegations of crimes are reported. If you are a victim of a crime on an airplane, contact a member of the crew immediately and report it to the FBI at https://t.co/48YS0b0hkh. #BeAirAware pic.twitter.com/29gP5iYBfK

— FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) March 6, 2023