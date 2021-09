[FOTOS] ¿Es verdad que la policía a caballo azotó a los inmigrantes en El Paso?

For all you Twitter warriors out there: these are NOT whips. And no, Border Patrol agents are NOT "whipping" people.

They are REINS… Stay with us here, like a steering wheel is used to drive a car, the reins are used to “drive” the horse.

Thanks for coming to our TED talk. pic.twitter.com/r0n2kXHqvy

— National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) September 21, 2021