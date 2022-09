Alerta máxima en Florida por la Depresión Tropical Nueve: ¿Impactará como huracán?

"I suggest you check in multiple times a day over the next few days as details become a little bit clearer." – @WFLAamanda

The latest forecast track on Tropical Depression Nine calls for a major Cat 3 hurricane to approach Florida next week. https://t.co/XhnnG5DFOA pic.twitter.com/oKGiKADYlH

— WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) September 23, 2022