Filadelfia se disculpa por experimentos en presos afroamericanos

Philadelphia is apologizing for "unethical" medical experiments on mostly Black men at its Holmesburg Prison from the 1950s to 1970s.

A researcher intentionally exposed ~300 people — mostly illiterate men saving money for bail — to viruses, fungus, asbestos and chemical agents. pic.twitter.com/t1eTNIU28y

— AJ+ (@ajplus) October 7, 2022