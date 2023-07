¿Quién es la esposa de Rex Heuermann, Asa Ellurup?

Woke up this morning to learn that the Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect was my high school classmate Rex Heuermann.

Berner High School

Massapequa, New York

Class of 1981

Married, two kids, architect.

“Average guy… quiet, family man.”

Mind-boggling… Massapequa is in shock.… pic.twitter.com/Tms0IWVazN

— Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) July 14, 2023