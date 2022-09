Hombre mató a su exnovia y luego incendió su casa en Wisconsin: Ernest Blakney

THREAD: He pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of a 13-year-old on August 15. A judge allowed him to post bond for $5,000.

10 days later, police say Ernest Terrell Blakney is suspected of murdering his former girlfriend, then setting her and her home on fire. pic.twitter.com/rrsHCm3iBZ

— Kendall Keys (@KendallKeysTV) September 1, 2022