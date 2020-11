Elecciones USA 2020: Los candidatos latinos al Congreso

View this post on Instagram

‪Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there and especially my mom, Carmen!‬ ‪When I first decided to run for Senate, folks told me to be extra nice to my mother — because if she ran against me, she'd win!‬ ‪Mom, you’ve been my guardian angel, my most important endorsement, and my biggest motivator. Thank you for everything — I love you!‬