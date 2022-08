Edith Schmucker conducía el automóvil que chocó contra el de la congresista Walorski

As Co-Chair of the House Hunger Caucus, I am focused on combatting food insecurity in Indiana & beyond. It was an honor to visit the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Joseph County to learn how this dedicated team is serving Hoosiers & meeting needs in our community. pic.twitter.com/AMFJD94qNr

— Jackie Walorski (@RepWalorski) July 12, 2022