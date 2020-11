Asesinan a tiros a famoso actor de 30 años de la NBC en Texas

View this post on Instagram

I lost a friend today and the world lost one great fucking dude. Eddie had just sent me this photo the other day. We reminisced about the good old days shooting Surface. He said we didn’t know how good we had it. I argued that we knew. We were living the dream. Edddday, my boy, I love you forever. This just fucking sucks man. If you knew Eddie or liked his work, please share a message or a memory here.