Estudiante afroamericano se le prohibió asistir a la escuela debido a su peinado: Dyree Williams

Dyree Williams tried to enroll in 67% white @EastBernardISD when his family moved to Texas.

He couldn't. Why?

They have rules against his braids, which are part of his culture, and a buncha other tyrannical policies.

— Jeremiah.exe (@JeremiahEXE) April 29, 2022