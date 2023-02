Dylan Lyons: Periodista fue asesinado a tiros en Orlando mientras cubría una noticia

We’ll remember Dylan Lyons for how hard he hustled while covering #UCF in the Fiesta Bowl in Phoenix.

We had a little contest for who could ask the best question at the press conference.

Dylan won.

He knew how to ask tough questions and get answers. He really did love the job. https://t.co/ONXbfoXBUU

— UCF Knight News (@UCFKnightNews) February 23, 2023