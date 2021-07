Diane Kloepfer, la hija que sobrevivió al asesino en serie Terry Rasmussen

Can you help police identify "The Middle Child" in this New Hampshire murder case?

In 2000, the remains of an unidentified young girl was found in Allenstown, NH. She is one of six known victims police have connected to Terry Rasmussen. #ABC2020 Friday: https://t.co/sZ2atI00Td pic.twitter.com/cpOSx3Y4Ar

— 20/20 (@ABC2020) March 19, 2020