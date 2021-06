Difunden imágenes previas al asesinato de Demetrius Stanley: [VIDEO]

#DemetriusStanley was murdered by the SJPD while trying to protect himself and his family. Don’t let them twist the narrative. Police shouldn’t have the right to murder Black people because they allegedly feel threatened. Black Lives Matter, Demetrius Stanley’s life matters🖤 pic.twitter.com/jGXd1Fy1Q9

— sexy Black supremacist (@jadedspicee) June 2, 2021