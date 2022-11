Hallan muerto a un hombre desaparecido en Texas: Delano Burkes

BREAKING: According to family members, the body of missing 26-year-old Delano Burkes was found Friday floating in the water at the Port of Houston. Burkes was last seen leaving a bar in the Heights on Nov. 13th, about 15 miles from where his body was located. #houston pic.twitter.com/MnRsA0qaYo

