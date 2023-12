¿Debería preocuparnos el brote de neumonía en China?

⚠️UNDIAGNOSED PNEUMONIA OUTBREAK—An emerging large outbreak of pneumonia in China, with pediatric hospitals in Beijing, Liaoning overwhelmed with sick children, & many schools suspended. Beijing Children's Hospital overflowing. 🧵on what we know so far:pic.twitter.com/hmgsQO4NEZ

— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 22, 2023