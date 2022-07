Hallan muerta a una madre y a su hija en Oregón: Dawna y Gabrielle Roe

Dawna Faye Roe, 51, and Gabrielle Michelle Roe, 16, were last seen on June 30, according to the Caldwell Police Department. They were headed out for a camping trip in a light blue 2004 Toyota Sienna minivan, license plate: 2CVE942. Vehicle last seen on I-84 near Fruitland, ID. pic.twitter.com/ROGBRXf4q8

— Jury File (@JuryFile) July 8, 2022