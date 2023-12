Hombre es acusado de drogar y violar a niña en el baño del Dolphin Mall

Miami-Dade Man Accused Of Giving Girl, 11, Marijuana Gummy, Raping Her Inside Dolphin Mall—David Rivero, 33, of Miami, was being held at the Miami-Dade County jail after being denied bond during a hearing Tuesday. https://t.co/sjASRpYJ3r… pic.twitter.com/LOzpXSjX3L

— Space Creatures (@grrspc) December 19, 2023